The Adair County Democratic Club held its annual soup dinner Tuesday night, focusing on the theme of unity.

The club’s president, Rebecca McClanahan, began the event with a prayer that emphasized coming together regardless of “our race, our class, our age, our mental or physical ability, our sexual orientations, whether we have been born in this country or we have immigrated here, no matter if we call ourselves Christians, Muslims, Jews, agnostics or atheists.”

“I just thought it was really important for us to emphasize inclusiveness this evening, especially in light of the events that have been happening in our community over the past few days,” McClanahan said, referring to a white supremacist poster that was posted in downtown Kirksville.

The event’s keynote speaker was Tim Gibbons, communications director of the Missouri Rural Crisis Center. The organization is a statewide group focused on farming and rural issues from a progressive perspective, particularly on supporting family farms and opposing large, corporate-owned farms, or concentrated animal feeding operations.

“I love that this (event) is centered on unity, because that’s what we need in our communities, in our state, in our capitol and in our country,” Gibbons said. “We’re being intentionally divided so they can take power and wealth from our communities, push people off the land, take control of our economy and take control of our food system.”

Gibbons said MRCC is opposed to corporate control of the food system, which he said has had a drastic negative impact on small family farms. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural, the number of hog producers nationwide has dropped 84 percent since 1985, and 91 percent in Missouri.

Gibbons said MRCC’s membership includes people of all political stripes who can come together on farming issues.

“These are the issues that we need to be talking about. These are the issues that are impacting our communities, and we agree,” Gibbons said.

The current top issue for MRCC, Gibbons said, is Missouri Senate Bill 391, which would prevent county commissioners from passing more stringent health and safety requirements regarding CAFOs than the state of Missouri.

The legislation would repeal ordinances passed by 20 county commissions across Missouri, including Adair County, that require greater distances between CAFOs and residences. Gibbons said if the legislation is passed, there would be more, larger CAFOs in rural Missouri.

The legislation is supported by organizations including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the Farm Bureau.

Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson recently testified against the bill before the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee.

Thompson said he believes the legislation is an attempt to take away local control by state lawmakers who “think the Commissioners aren’t smart enough to protect their citizens.”

Thompson said CAFOs should be situated at least two miles from any residence. He said if SB 391 passes and more of the operations move into rural Missouri, the smell of animal manure will reduce property values and quality of life.

“You’re going to be living in a sewer environment, atmospherically,” Thompson said.

Thompson said pollution from CAFOs could also have a negative health impact on both people and wildlife. He said Adair County’s local ordinance on the issue, which he helped write, is an important protection for the community.

“Adair County is not anti-agriculture. If you can do it legally and safely and treat your neighbors the way they want to be treated, we’re happy for work with you,” Thompson said.

The Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill, with the exception of Sen. Jason Holsman, who voted “present.” Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, whose district includes Adair County, voted in favor of advancement.

Three current City Council candidates who are members of the Democratic Club spoke at the Democratic Club event: Zac Burden, Jessica Parks and Steven Reiser. The candidates emphasized common themes of their campaigns, including reducing poverty and helping Kirksville’s citizens become more connected to their government.

Attendees at the dinner also heard from representatives of It Starts Today Missouri, an organization aimed at funding the campaigns of all Democratic candidates for Missouri’s legislature via monthly donations evenly split among all candidates.

“If you’re a freshman candidate coming up in 2020, fundraising is probably the hardest area for any first-time candidate,” said former District 6 candidate Mitch Wrenn, who lost a 2018 campaign to unseat Rep. Tim Remole. “The beauty of this program is that it stays in Missouri.”

Dr. Christine Harker, an English professor and member of the environmental organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby, spoke about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The bill, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Ted Deutch, is based on Citizens’ Climate Lobby policies. The legislation would create a fee on carbon at the point of extraction to encourage companies to reduce their carbon footprint and encourage the development of clean energy. The fees would be distributed as a monthly dividend to every U.S. citizen.

Harker urged attendees to support the policy and not to feel a sense of despair about climate change or believe that it is too late to do anything.

“The consensus among scientists is that if we turn around, we can make a heck of a difference,” Harker said.