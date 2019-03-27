Adair County plans to apply on behalf of the local Moberly Area Community College campus for a grant that would allow the campus to offer a wind farm technician certificate.

The program would aim to train residents of Adair County and the surrounding counties to fill jobs that are expected to become available when the High Prairie Wind Farm, located in Adair and Schuyler counties, is completed.

The Adair County Commission agreed at a meeting Tuesday to proceed with applying for a community development block grant to fund the technology MACC would need to offer the certificate, including a model wind turbine. Only governmental entities can apply for such grants, which are offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but they can do so on behalf of others.

To qualify for the grant, at least 51 percent of the people served by the program must be considered low to moderate income, Derek Weber, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, said.

“Low to moderate income” is defined by HUD as a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income, based on census data. In the City of Kirksville, 56 percent of residents are considered to be low to moderate income, Weber said.

MACC would be responsible for tracking the incomes of participants in the certificate program. If the requirements were not met, Adair County could be required to pay back the cost of the grant.

Students would have to complete one semester of training to receive a wind farm technician certification, but could also apply the credit earned as part of a degree.

Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan said the program would be a valuable investment, as the number of wind farms in the state of Missouri is expected to grow.