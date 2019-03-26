Over 500 riders will bicycle in a five-day, 300-mile loop during Missouri Life’s annual Big Bicycle Across Missouri event.

The ride will begin in Columbia June 9 and conclude there on June 14. Participants will stay overnight in several towns on the route, including Macon. Each will open its city park or fairgrounds for live music and entertainment that is open to riders and the public.

Registration for the event includes gear transport, camping, food and water stops and more.

“We also encourage people along the route to set up refreshment stands if they wish and to cheer on the riders,” Big BAM executive director Greg Wood said in a press release. “We have riders in from all over the United States and many other countries. For some, this will be their first time in Missouri.”

For more information or to register for the ride, visit bigbamride.com.