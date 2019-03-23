The Steamboat Arabia Museum, owned for decades by an Independence family, is looking for a new home when its lease expires in 2026.

David Hawley, who dug up the Arabia with his family and founded the museum, said the decision to sell the exhibit and its artifacts was made when it was determined the River Market area in Kansas City was becoming too crowded to support the traffic the museum needs to thrive. When the museum opened almost 30 years ago, Hawley said, it was a much different area.

“This was not a place where people chose to live, it was very industrial, but the building was big and it was cheap,” Hawley said. Now the area has become “much better,” according to him.

“The empty lots that were great places to park customers are now high rises,” he said, explaining that with parking at a premium, it’s hard to get large groups into the museum.

Hawley is far from bitter about the move, however. He said he wants the museum to grow bigger, which the current building would not support. With another steamboat, the Malta, to be dug up, a move to a more comfortable spot would allow for more exhibits.

“To tell that story in a grander and bigger way requires a bigger building than we have,” said Hawley, speaking about Missouri’s steamboat history as a whole.

Where these exhibits end up is still a matter for discussion. With such a well-preserved portion of Missouri’s history for sale, several eyes are staying focused on the Arabia – the city of Independence being one of them.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the city is exploring its options.

“When the word started spreading the Steamboat Arabia was looking for a new location … Independence expressed a great interest,” she confirmed, explaining the downtown redevelopment committee examined the possibility of incorporating the attraction by building a museum to house it.

“We’re looking at a variety of different ways that might be funded, to construct a museum for their collection to be held,” Weir said.

City officials have discussed putting a restaurant tax for tourism before the voters. A dedicated portion could be spent on the Arabia, while also being used to enhance other historic sites.

Weir said there has also been talk with local religious groups and private developers.

“What we’re doing is continuing to think through these options,” she said.

However Independence isn’t the only contender for the Arabia’s new home. State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City has his own designs to bring the boat to his home city.

Earlier this year, Bernskoetter introduced Senate Bill 322, proposing the Steamboat Legacy Fund, which would require Missouri casinos to pay for the construction and maintenance of a new steamboat museum in Jefferson City.

Current laws require the state’s casino boats to pay the Missouri Gaming Commission an admission fee of $2 per individual who enters the casino. Bernskoetter’s bill would raise that to $3, the additional dollar going to the Steamboat Legacy Fund.

According to Bernskoetter, the cost to build the museum is in the $60 million to $90 million range, not including maintenance after it is completed.

Bernskoetter said Missouri casinos are not pleased with the idea of extra fees, but he felt the connection between the river and the casinos made sense.

“They’ve used our connection to our river to start the industry in Missouri. I think they’d make a good partner,” he said.

Bernskoetter added Jefferson City “has always had a connection to the river.”

Individuals as far as Pittsburgh, where Hawley said steamboats were built, are interested as well, but Hawley said he would like for the collection to find its home in Missouri.

“I think we can find it here,” he said.

One of the complications for acquiring the Arabia and its artifacts is the additional space needed for the Malta, which Hawley intends to dig up. The Malta went down in 1841 on the Missouri River near Malta Bend, Missouri. The two steamboats are a package deal, and Hawley said he won’t be stopping with the Malta.

“I’d like to dig six (steamboats) altogether, and each boat would tell a different chapter of history,” he said, describing Missouri’s steamboat history as a 60-year period that is by and large forgotten. Through his work with the Arabia, and the work scheduled for the Malta and future boats, Hawley has become the champion for the state’s steamboat era.

“It would be an honor to retell that story,” he said.

Hawley originally dug up the Arabia along with his brother Greg, father Bob and several friends in 1988, embarking on a four-and-a-half month excavation to recover the boat and the artifacts contained inside. The boat had gone down in 1856 on the Missouri River near Parkville.

Hawley said they are still restoring many of the items they found. The story of the boat’s discovery and unearthing, as well as the Arabia’s journey along the river, is detailed inside the museum.

Hawley said he is keeping the dialogue open to find the best home for the collection, and won’t be auctioning anything off. His intention is to ensure the Arabia and any future exhibits find a welcoming place to land, where their story can be fully appreciated.

“I think the best home would be a community that would love us,” he said.