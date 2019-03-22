The St. James baseball team faced off against Vienna on Wednesday, Mar. 20. The Tigers got out to an early lead, but watched it slip away late in a 3-2 loss.

Lucas Bahr gave St. James an instant shot in the arm when he launched a solo shot in the first to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. St. James then built on that lead in the fourth on an RBI from Lyndon Carson, which brought Trey Riley around to score. Unfortunately, the Tiger offense dried up after that, as they finished the game with five hits and three walks.

The pitching held strong early, as Derek Skaggs opened his first start of the season with four shutout innings. Vienna was able to break through with a run in the fifth, before tacking on two more in the sixth to take the lead. One of the three Vienna runs were unearned, but Skaggs was pulled out of the game before finishing the sixth. Dyllan Gibson got the final two outs of the inning, allowing one hit.

The Tigers weren't able to bounce back after Vienna took the lead in the sixth, falling 3-2.

Bahr led the team offensively with two hits, which included his first-inning dinger. Carson, Gibson and Dylan Hopper each collected base hits for St. James in the loss with Gibson and Hopper each walking once.

The Tigers faced off against Montgomery County on Friday, but results were not available at press time.