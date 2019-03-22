On Friday, March 15, 14 Aurora Junior High students attended the Middle-Level FBLA State Leadership Conference in Columbia, joining more than 350 students from across the state in attendance.

Students heard from two keynote speakers, networked with other students and completed a series of leadership training workshops. The capstone of the event was the Awards of Excellence Ceremony, where students were recognized for top 10 placement in 26 competitive events.

Placing in the top 10 for Aurora in each category were the following students:

Creed Speaking -- Calissa Erickson, second place Business Etiquette -- Jaydn Rohlman, second place Business Math and Financial Literacy -- Joseph Hargus, second place; Madison Daniels, 10th place Internet and Computer Concepts -- Hunter Dillon, fifth place Microsoft Office Concepts -- Destiny Montgomery, fifth place Digital Citizenship -- Calissa Erickson, fifth place Intro to Computer Science and Coding- Hunter Dillon, sixth place Computer Slideshow Presentation -- Maci Montgomery and Jaydn Rohlman, sixth place Critical Thinking -- Madison Daniels, eighth place Intro to Business Communications -- Calissa Erickson, 10th place