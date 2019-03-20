Due to high water levels on the Mississippi River, Missouri Route 79 in Louisiana, Pike County is currently closed between North Carolina Street and Delaware Street due to flooding

This route is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future until conditions change. Drivers are reminded not to drive through flooded roads.

To keep up to date on road and flooding conditions in your area, Missouri Department of Transportation officials encourage you to visit their traveler information map at www.modot.org.