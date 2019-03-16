U.S. Marshals this week captured a third suspect from an October 2016 homicide in Blue Springs.

Tayvion Nelson, who turns 21 years old next week, was charged last September with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of 46-year-old Luis Cedres in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He had been hiding from authorities for a couple years, and on Feb. 28 the Marshals task force in Kansas City took up the case to assist Blue Springs Police, according to a release.

On Wednesday, Marshals deputies and members of the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force tracked Nelson to a home in Kansas City and found him hiding in the basement.

One of Nelson's co-defendants has pleaded guilty in the case, and another awaits trial. Mahki Hall, 20, of Grain Valley, pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary in November 2017 and still awaits sentencing on June 21. Malik Duren, 19, of Kansas City, faces the same charges as Nelson and is scheduled for trial June 17.

All three burglarized Cedres' home on Oct. 12, 2016, leading the Cedres' being fatally shot. When Hall and Duren were charged soon after the shooting, Nelson was considered a person of interest.

According to court documents, about 12:30 a.m. that day three black teens entered Cedres' apartment armed with handguns. Hall told police he and two cousins had planned to rob someone at the apartment they assumed had money because they believed he sold marijuana.

Hall and Nelson went upstairs, and Duren took Cedres outside. Though the men had their faces covered by bandannas, another victim inside the apartment recognized Hall as someone he went to school with.

A witness told police he saw Cedres and another man fighting in parking lot, that the other had Cedres in a headlock, and after the witness heard a muffled sound, the man pointed a gun at the witness, who then took off running and heard three more shots.

Hall told police he heard gunshots, and when Nelson went downstairs he shot Duren when Duren tried to re-enter the apartment. One of the victims in the apartment said he did not think Cedres was armed.

As police arrived at the scene they saw a car leave and speed away north on Missouri 7 and tried to pull it over. It ended up in a ditch just north of Pink Hill Road. The license plate on the car was registered to a woman not at the scene and on a different vehicle. The car was not registered to that woman.

Duren was found in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound. Hall was located later Wednesday by sheriff's deputies at his father's house in rural Grain Valley, and Nelson also was located by law enforcement later that day.

Nelson's bond has been set at $100,000.