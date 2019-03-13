Proponents of a proposed bond issue in the La Plata School District hope building a new cafeteria at the high school can help keep students safe.

The bond issue, called Proposition KIDS for “Keep Improving District Schools,” would approve a $3.28 general obligation bond issue to construct a new high school cafeteria and elementary school gymnasium. The district is also proposing an 80 cent debt service fund levy to pay off the debt.

The district would require the approval of 57.14 percent of voters in order to finance the project. The proposal will appear on the April 7 ballot for La Plata residents.

The goal behind constructing a high school cafeteria is, according to the district’s website, to reduce the safety risks to both high school students and the elementary school building that occur when two shifts of high school students enter the elementary school every day to use their cafeteria for lunch.

“Many times throughout the year, an unknown individual blends in with the high school students and enters the elementary building without approval,” the website said.

The new space in both school buildings is also intended to provide additional room for school and community events.

The district has used bond issues in the past. Voters approved two in 2001 and 2005, but in 2015 they rejected a previous proposal to use a new bond issue to pay for a similar project.

La Plata High School Principal Andy Jackson said he is optimistic that this time, voters will be more open to the proposal.

“There’s been a little more effort to inform people and get the word out about what it’s actually about,” Jackson said.

For the past three years, the district has not had a debt service tax levy after paying off all of its debt in 2016. The district’s total tax levy is now $3.103.

If the 80 cent debt services levy were added, the district would still have a tax levy lower than those of many area rural school districts, including in Adair, Macon and Knox counties, according to the La Plata R-II district website.

Jackson said there are several safety risks associated with leaving the high school building for lunch. He said in addition to the risks of students slipping on ice during the winter or being hint by a distracted driver, the possibility of an active shooter is always on educators’ minds.

“You worry about student safety a lot and I think this is one way we could reduce the risks that we’re putting kids in,” Jackson said. “You’re exposing your kids every day when you go out every day at the same time.”

In addition, Jackson said, the time saved if students no longer had to walk to and from the elementary school every day would add extra instructional time that would add up to four extra days over the course of a year.

Jackson said adding a new elementary school gymnasium would provide several benefits, including allowing for all-day physical education instruction, providing a space for students to have an active indoor recess during inclement weather and adding a new space for events like school assemblies and sports practice.

Jackson said the community reaction to the bond proposal has been encouraging.

“Everything I’ve heard so far is positive,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he hopes voters will understand that the district’s motivation is to provide the best possible facilities for its students.

“Everything we do in the school business is for the kids,” Jackson said.

For more information on the bond proposal, visit laplata.k12.mo.us.