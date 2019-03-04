Rising Star Awards

The Rising Stars Awards will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m Mar. 5. at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. Lake Media’s Lake Lifestyles magazine will recognize 11 business professionals from the Lake area.

Pizza for a Purpose

Pizza for a Purpose will be held at Redhead Lakeside Grill to benefit the Children’s Learning Center in Camdenton Mar. 8. A silent auction, prizes and lots of pizza will be on hand for this fundraiser.

Liverpool Legends

The premier Beatles tribute band, Liverpool Legends, performs for two nights at the Main Street Music Hall. Cost is $28 or $33 per person (depending on seating) and $20 for children under the age of 12. Shows are at 8 p.m Mar. 8-9.