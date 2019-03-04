Danielle ‘Julie Ann’ (Cavanaugh) Herald ‘Canku Waśte Win’ (Good Road Woman), of Fort Totten, ND, passed onto the Spirit World on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, with her beloved family at her side.

Danielle ‘Julie Ann’ (Cavanaugh) Herald ‘Canku Waśte Win’ (Good Road Woman), of Fort Totten, ND, passed onto the Spirit World on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, with her beloved family at her side. Visitation for Julie Ann was held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten on Sunday, March 3 from 5 until 10 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten left on Sunday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza, in Devils Lake. Julie Ann was born on March 25, 1947, to Christine Thomas and Daniel Cavanaugh Sr. In her younger years, Julie Ann lived in Bismarck, ND, and attended the United Tribes Technical College and received her certificate in Food Service. She eventually moved back home and worked for years at Sioux Manufacturing Corporation and Ma Gourds Café. She met and married the love of her life, Willis Herald, on April 3, 1987. They made their home in Fort Totten. Julie Ann never had children of her own, but was always willing to take care of all her nieces and nephews throughout the years. Julie Ann’s pastimes included playing Bingo, going to Thrift Stores and the Casino and attending Four Winds Basketball games. She especially loved spending time with her loved ones. Julie Ann is survived by; her husband, Willis Herald; siblings, Luwonna Cavanaugh, Jeanne Cavanaugh, Daniel Cavanaugh Jr., Donna Jackson, Marty (Georgia) Alex, Joanne Smith; and hunka brother, J.R. Fox; in-laws, Jeanette Herald, Vincent Herald, Virgil Herald, James (Mary) Thompson II, Rhonda McKay, Donovan Kahnapace and Delbert Herald; aunts Lorraine Greybear and Dorothy Amaro and the beloved extended families, the Thomas, Littlewind, Brown, WalkingEagle, Gourd, Greybear, Chaske, Mudgett, Diaz and Cavanaugh, all of whom Julie Ann loved so much. She will be joyously reunited with; her parents; brothers, Jimmy Alex, Paul Yankton Jr. and Curtis Youngbear; sister, Mariann Rose Alex; uncles, Richard Thomas, Herbert Thomas, Melvin Greybear, Allen Mudgett, Frank Cavannaugh, John B. Cavanaugh, Michael Cavanaugh, and Arthur Cavanaugh; aunts, Lillian Hinderscheit, Irene Smith, Lillian Mudgett and Winifred Thomas; nephews, Michael Shaw and Leland Azure; niece, Danyell Cavanaugh; and cousins, Mark Mudgett and Melchior Mudgett. Pallbearers for Julie Ann will be: Douglas Yankton, Justin Yankton, Daryl ThreeIrons Sr., Justin Azure, James Thompson and Jarrett Smith. Honorary Bearers will be: Debbie Bendickson, Gail BlackCloud, Juanita Vargas, Catalina Herman, Jeannie Fournier, Erlinda McKay, ‘MaCakes’ McKay, Myrna Greene, Cecil and Carol Longie, Mildred McKay and Patty Christianson. We are sorry if we forgot anyone and it was not intentional. God Bless You All.