March Exhibit

What: Art

Where: Sager Braudis Gallery, 1025 E. Walnut

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How much: Free

About: The gallery’s latest exhibit showcases the consonance and challenges in artwork by Sofia Bonati, Sean Lyman, Sara Post, Amy Putansu and Grace Ramsey. www.sagerbraudisgallery.com.