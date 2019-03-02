In this space a couple of weeks ago, I described the first half of one helluva week I experienced last month during which I lost over 10 pounds without going on a diet or doing any exercise whatsoever, had a body part go missing, completely quit smoking and drinking for nine consecutive days, experimented with morphine for the first time, and lost my only pair of underwear.

If you missed that wonderful piece of prose, you can find it here. Where we left off, I was at the Boone Hospital Convenience Clinic being poked, prodded and intensely interrogated in an effort to determine why I had felt for several days as though I was carrying around two anacondas in my small intestine.

The doctor’s diagnosis came as a complete surprise. “You need to have your gallbladder removed.”

My life flashed before my eyes. “I use my bladder a lot. Like way more than most people, I’m guessing,” I told her. “I assume this is a death sentence?”

Fast forward just two hours and I had been admitted to the hospital. I found myself lying in a foreign bed, completely naked save for a skimpy see-through women’s night gown, my stomach about to blow open and erupt like Mt. Vesuvius, while several strange women poked multiple needles into both of my arms. “Your blood pressure is high,” one of them told me. “Are you uncomfortable for some reason?”

“Yeah, before you guys came in and started torturing me, I noticed the remote control to the TV doesn’t work,” I told them. “You should see how that gets my blood boiling when it happens at home. Also, where the hell is my underwear?”

My surgeon came in about an hour later to explain the process I was to undergo the following afternoon. By this time, I had been pumped full of some fairly heavy duty pain medication, and assumed I was delirious, because everything he talked about sounded like stuff from a really bizarre science fiction horror movie. He claimed he was going to stick some little cameras inside me, then puncture a few holes into my stomach, insert some tubes and then suck my gallbladder out of my belly button. That entire night, I kept having nightmares of the scene in “Alien” where the little monster bursts through the guy’s chest and escapes into the spaceship, except my monster kept bursting through my belly button and insisting on taking my blood pressure over and over again.

When I woke up the next morning, the pain medication had worn off and it felt as though a massive herd of wildebeest had spent the entire night trampling across my abdomen. Worse yet, the TV remote control still didn’t work and I was forced to lay there helplessly and watch “The View.” I painfully reached for my iPad and did some research on gallbladders until the surgeon re-entered the room and informed me that I was about to be wheeled away to meet my maker.

“Doc, I’ve been reading that I don’t even need my gallbladder to begin with, along with a bunch of other stuff,” I told him. “So I was thinking that while you’re digging around this afternoon, you might as well suck out my appendix, my spleen and anything else I don’t really need. I’m also guessing your little camera will run across some other stuff that’s been pretty beat up over the years and you might patch all that up as well to save us both time and inconvenience in the future. Just sayin’.”

Apparently, he took my request literally. What was supposed to be a 60- to 90-minute procedure lasted over three and a half hours. My wife sat all afternoon in the waiting room wringing her hands and counting the proceeds from my life insurance policy until the surgeon and a nurse came out and informed her I was expected to survive. “Your husband is an unusual person,” the surgeon said. “His gallbladder was the worst I’ve ever encountered and he has a hard time dealing with anesthesia.”

“Yes, since he’s been in the recovery room, he’s tried to escape twice,” the nurse told her. “As he was trying to rip out his IV tubes, he told me that he needed to leave immediately because he said he is in charge of organizing Beavis and Butt-Head’s birthday party tonight. We’re going to put him on morphine in a bit and let him sleep.” I wish I was a humorous enough writer to make this up, but that is what I actually said. I am willing to sign a HIPAA waiver to prove it, and I apologize to Beavis and Butt-Head for the confusion that surely ensued in my absence.

In all seriousness, I need to thank the doctors, nurses and other employees at Boone Hospital Center who had to deal with me last month. I now actually have a medical history, and thanks to them, I’ll have the opportunity to enhance it in the future, if I live that long. If any of them ever run across my gallbladder or my underwear, I ask that they donate them to science. I never needed them to begin with.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.