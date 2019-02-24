If you or I steal $50 or more from little old ladies or people who use wheelchairs, it’s called financial exploitation and it’s a felony.

If Missouri lawmakers succeed in taking $571 apiece from 90,981 senior citizens and people with disabilities, they will call it tax credit reform and run for re-election as frugal watchdogs of the public purse.

For the seventh time in nine years, there is a bill to take away the credit called the “circuit breaker” from people who rent their homes.

This year’s sponsor is state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau. Unlike past attempts, he doesn’t put a fig leaf on it by directing the new revenue into a special fund. That’s at least more honest because if the credit is repealed, the money is general revenue no matter how it is identified in accounting books.

But the whole pretext that the repeal effort is built on is wrong.

“I’m trying to bring it back to its original intent,” Wallingford said last week, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We have entered the area of ‘welfare creep.’”

For Sen. Wallingford’s benefit, and for yours, here’s a short history lesson. The credit enacted in 1973 is called the circuit breaker because it was designed to give senior citizens on fixed incomes relief from rapidly increasing property taxes at a time when inflation was pushing up property values.

And it included renters from the start.

Just in case anybody needs help finding it, look for Conference Committee Substitute for House Bill 149, 417, 425, 471 and 47, starting on page 220 of the first volume of the Missouri Session Laws for 1973. The session laws dating to 1824 are online courtesy of the Missouri State Archives.

The original income limit for the credit was set at $7,500 and the maximum credit was $400. It was expanded in the 1990s to include people who are 100 percent disabled. The income limits have also been adjusted and now are $27,500 for renters and $30,000 for homeowners. Married couples are allowed an extra $2,000 in income to remain eligible.

Homeowners now get a maximum credit of $1,100. For renters, it is $750.

The actual credit allowed is determined on a sliding scale. For homeowners, its starts with the actual property taxes for the previous year up to the maximum. For renters, the starting point is 20 percent — originally 18 percent — of annual rent up to the maximum.

People with an income of $14,300 or less receive their full credit. It is reduced as income rises, with a maximum for renters of $502 at $20,000 in income and $176 for income of $25,000. In 2018, the average credit for renters was $571.

Oftentimes in an article about taxes, this is where I would explain that taxable income isn’t really anyone’s full income because the amount has been reduced by things like the standard deduction. In this article, it is where I tell you the reverse, that the taxable income of people who use the circuit breaker credit isn’t the entire income used to calculate whether they are eligible.

Missouri gives people on Social Security and pensions a break on income taxes. Most Social Security income included on a federal tax return is subtracted from taxable income on a Missouri return. There are generous exemptions for pension income from public and private sources.

The circuit breaker income test adds Social Security and pension income back in and even counts income from tax-free bonds.

One argument made about renters getting the credit is that they don't pay property taxes. But their landlords do and where do landlords get money? My landlord paid almost $760 in property taxes last year on the home I rent and I figured my share out of the two apartments — mine is the more expensive — is $440.75. Not 20 percent but not nothing, either.

If they want to be honest, supporters would say they are doing it because it is the only major tax credit that can be repealed with an immediate revenue benefit. The renters’ portion cost the state $52 million in fiscal 2018 and if it goes away that money stays in the state treasury.

I have been writing about this repeal effort since 2011, when developers painting pie-in-the-sky scenarios sought to use the state treasury as a piggy bank to launch an air freight connection to China from St. Louis. They wanted the immediate revenue to pay for their scheme.

When a bare majority of the state Senate couldn’t stomach the swap, the “Aerotropolis” idea died.

One effect of repeal could be more money in the pockets of rich people as lower income folks lose their credits.

Under state income tax law, the top tax rate goes down 0.1 percent every year after state revenues grow at least $150 million until the rate is 5 percent. Each 0.1 percent reduction saves $50 for people with taxable incomes of $50,000 and $5,000 for those who make $5 million. Each annual cut reduces revenues by $160 million.

I hope expectations of supporters, that by doing the same thing over and over they can produce a different result, are dashed again.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.