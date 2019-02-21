Two teens facing murder charges will have their court cases delayed into the next two months.

Drake D. Zanoni, 18, and Andrew Head, 17, both of Kirksville, have been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Both are being held at the Adair County Jail on $1 million cash-only bonds.

They are charged in the shooting death of Izaiha J. McFarland, 17, who was killed Feb. 6. Court documents state the suspects sought out the victim and confronted him on the 600 block of N. Franklin Street. Both suspects have had their preliminary hearings delayed already, and additional delays came down Wednesday.

Zanoni’s preliminary hearing has been continued to April 17. He is being represented by P.E. Bond of Palmyra, Mo.

Head’s preliminary hearing has been continued to March 18. He is being represented by Sheri Nelson, a public defender from Chillicothe, Mo