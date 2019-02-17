On Wednesday, we found out late in the day that the Columbia Police Department was holding a “Police Policy Public Review and Input” meeting when a rival news outlet published a four-paragraph report it would take place.

A quick check of our email inbox showed no notice from the city. A visit to the city’s meeting notice website gave no information other than the title, time and place.

The time was in conflict with another meeting of potential interest to those concerned about the department, the regular monthly meeting of the Citizens Police Review Board. Our excellent police reporter, Pat Pratt, was already planning to go to the review board meeting, set to begin 30 minutes after the policy meeting started.

I was all set to use this space to make hilarious fun of the conflict as another example of city and department ineptness. People with an interest in police issues who kept close track of meeting notices and enough motivation to attend one of the meetings couldn’t be in two places at the same time, after all.

But then a funny thing happened.

First Steve Sapp, the city’s director of Community Relations, then department spokesman Jeff Pitts and interim Chief Geoff Jones all said they hadn’t done a good job of raising public awareness of the meeting and its purpose. Sapp also offered some explanations on what they expected that made them make the decisions they were making apologies for.

About 150 people had been sent invitations to attend, Sapp said. His office was brought into discussions of how to present it only a few days before the meeting. The meeting, to discuss revisions to to rewrite the department policy manual to Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies standards, was held in a room at the police training center on Meyer Industrial Boulevard.

“It wasn’t to exclude media, it just wasn’t really to blast it out to the general public as a whole,” Sapp said of the decision not to issue a news release or advisory. “If they could get 50 to 60 percent of those invited to turn out, they decided it would be a pretty full room.”

The hope was that those who were invited would spread the word, Jones said.

“We were hoping it would multiply,” he said. “We were really trying to invite the entire city.”

Unfortunately, only eight people attended, although Jones said it was productive nevertheless.

The public was almost outnumbered by police command officers at Wednesday’s meeting. In addition to Jones, Deputy Chief Jill Schlude and Assistant Chiefs John Gordon and Jeremiah Hunter were on hand. Sgt. Bob Dockler, who is working on the policy revisions, was also there to present his drafts.

The attendance of top officers is in stark contrast to last year’s seven community policing meetings, where the brass were noticed by their absence.

“While it is partly public perception, it is more that the command staff be involved in the direction and the activities that support the direction of the department,” Jones said. “I have asked them to be involved in the community inside and outside of work. They will see that from me also.”

That involvement is part of what community policing is about, Jones said, in addition to building positive individual relationships between beat officers and the places they work.

“The bottom line is this is important work,” Jones said. “We have a great opportunity to create or recreate something here our cops really want to get behind. We as a command staff have to lead that effort and we have to lead by example.”

Rather than attend the policy meeting, on Wednesday we sent Pat Pratt to the review board meeting. We hadn’t attended one in a while and it was in the news recently for the way former member Bill Davis resigned, calling the board impotent.

Pat watched as the remaining members spent a good chunk of their meeting discussing, for the third time, what type of tablecloth to buy for public presentations. They decided on vinyl for $258 over cloth, saving the city $8.

That was another frustration for me as a news editor. We had likely missed a meeting with real substance to attend one that had little.

So you, loyal readers, can understand why I was so ready to take Jones and the city to task. That’s what this space is for, after all.

But it’s hard to do that when he and the others were so concerned that I understand what happened and why. As someone who has worked in a newsroom that’s struggled for years to get the police to be more open and responsive, it was a new experience.

And it didn’t hurt that the first thing Jones offered when our conversation started was an open line of communication.

“If you ask me, I will tell you,” he said. “All you have to do is call me.”

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.