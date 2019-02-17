“Jeff City Beat” is a report on happenings in Missouri’s state government, focusing on actions of locally elected officials Rep. Danny Busick (R-3), Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18).

——

Prescription drug monitoring program

The Missouri House voted on Feb. 11 to pass House Bill 188, which would establish a statewide database tracking prescriptions of controlled substances. Missouri is the only state without such a program in place.

Proponents say the program will help physicians identify problematic trends in a patient’s prescription drug history, with an aim at curbing and preventing abuse.

The bill passed the House by a 103-53 vote. The margin was much closer among Republicans, who supported the legislation 60-52 (Democrats voted 43-1 in favor). The bill is sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder (R-148).

Locally, Sharpe voted in favor of the measure.

Busick wrote extensively about the legislation’s benefits in his legislative column last week (Kirksville Daily Express, Feb. 17), including noting the provisions contained to protect patient information.

Busick then voted against the legislation. He did not respond to a request for comment prior to this publication.

——

First legislation

Newly elected local lawmakers in the Missouri House have filed their first pieces of legislation.

Busick has sponsored HB 835, which would keep wind farm tax revenues in the municipalities in which they exist. Current law distributes those tax revenues throughout an entire service area. The bill is in response to the proposed wind farm in Schuyler and Adair counties.

Busick has also sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 36, which would designate the month of May as ALS awareness month.

Sharpe has sponsored HB 831, which would allow a special license plate to be created with the emblem of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.

Sharpe is also a co-sponsor on HB 220, sponsored by Rep. Allen Andrews (R-1), which is related to keeping wind farm tax dollars local. That bill has already undergone a public hearing in the House Utilities Committee.

——

O’Laughlin

O’Laughlin has filed several new bills over the last two weeks. Senate Bill 348 would exempt private religious schools from paying their employees an increased Missouri minimum wage.

In November, Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed legislation to increase the state’s minimum wage. The first increase moved the minimum wage from $7.85 per hour to $8.60 per hour on Jan. 1. The wage is set to increase by $0.85 per hour for each of the next four years, ultimately reaching $12 per hour.

SB 348 would exempt private religious schools from meeting those new wage standards, instead allowing them to pay employees under the previous minimum wage law.

“Last November, Missouri voters approved a measure to raise the minimum wage for everybody but state employees,” O’Laughlin said in a statement to the Daily Express. “My Senate Bill 348 simply ensures that public and private education employees are being treated the same under our wage laws.”

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education confirmed that school districts, as public employers, are exempt from the new minimum wage standards. However, many public school districts, including those in this area, went ahead with the new minimum wage standards in order to maintain competitive rates and ensure their employees were treated fairly.

O’Laughlin also sponsored SB 350, which would allow a landlord to retake possession of leased commercial property without a judicial process and court order. The landlord would be required to provide a notice of default at least 45 days in advance, and a second notice 10 days in advance. Notices would need to be sent by mail or posted on the property.

O’Laughlin also sponsored SB 386, which would allow the Department of Health and Senior Services to deny an application for a child care facility license if the facility’s location is within 1,000 feet of any location where a registered sex offender lives or receives treatment or services.

SB 345, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-15), includes O’Laughlin as a co-sponsor. The bill would make any abortion a class B felony unless in cases of medical emergencies.