Local students earn

degrees from Washburn

A pair of local students earned their degrees from Washburn University following the completion of the fall 2018 semester at the school in Topeka, Kansas.

Ebony Stephenson of Independence completed a Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Services degree, while Jennie Froebe of Lee’s Summit completed a Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging.

The commencement ceremony took place Dec. 14 in Lee Arena.

Area students claim

degrees from SBU

Four local students have earned degrees from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., following the 2018 fall semester.

Hannah Thatcher of Independence earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Zachary Qualls of Lee’s Summit also earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Gina Catalano of Kansas City graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.

And Kelsea Chandler of Kansas City graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Pair of local students

named to dean’s list

at State Tech College

Dakota Duffey of Blue Springs and Gary Schumacher of Independence have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Mo.

To be placed on the dean's list, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Two local students

named to dean’s list

at Harding University

Local students Kara Benson and Anessa Bridges were among more than 1,200 students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2018 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Benson is a senior Spanish major from Blue Springs. Bridges is a senior French major from Independence.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Local students earn

dean’s list honors

at William Jewell

Several area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at William Jewell College in Liberty.

The honor recognizes students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.

Those earning a spot on the dean’s list include:

Blue Springs

• Garrett Peoples

• Grant Peoples

• Kaitlyn Popejoy

• Maria Schollmeyer

• Jessica Steinbach

• Lauren Voyles

Grain Valley

• Victoria Pascoe

Independence

• Zak Carroll.

Three local students

earn academic honors

from Washburn University

Three local students have earned academic honors for the fall 2018 semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Kelsay Sander of Independence was named to the President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Shanna Jochum of Independence and Charles Murray II of Lee’s Summit were named to the Washburn Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Lee’s Summit student

named to dean’s list

at Cedarville University

Bryce Childers of Lee’s Summit was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

Childers is majoring is molecular and cellular biology. To earn this recognition, a Cedarville student is required to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Two local students

earn dean’s list honors

from Bethany College

Jennea T. Robertson, a music/performance major from Blue Springs, and Haley E, Reifsteck, an exercise science major from Independence, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Nearly 240 Bethany College students earned semester honors for their academic performance during the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Area students named

to CMU dean’s list

Several local students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.

This academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU's nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 984 were named to the fall semester dean's list. All the local students named to the list study at CMU's main campus in Fayette.

Local students named to the list include:

• Carlie Baldus, Blue Springs, a nursing major.

• Joseph Beem, Independence, a political science major.

• Hannah Bezona, Independence, a computer science major.

• Forest Dodge, Blue Springs, a business major.

• Makenzie Erikson, Independence, a middle school education major.

• Sarah Freiermuth, Lee’s Summit, an athletic training major.

• John Hennessy, Independence, a political science major.

• Molly McConnell, Independence, a religion and church leadership major.

• Noah Robinson, Blue Springs, a political science major.

• Alyssa Stone, Blue Springs, a marine biology major.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke