Truman State University’s theatre department will be performing “The Wolves” at 8 p.m. in the James G. Severns Theatre Feb. 20-23.

“The Wolves,” a 2016 play by Sarah DeLappe, follows the members of a girls indoor soccer team as they “navigate big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors,” according to a Truman press release.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ophelia Parrish Box Office or by calling (660) 785-4515.