Thomas Joseph Costello, age 74, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood, Florida. He was born March 23, 1944 in Marshalltown, Iowa, a son of Thomas Joseph and Alice Mae (Klink) Costello. Tom was raised in Gladbrook, Iowa and was a graduate of Gladbrook High School in the class of 1962. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. After being honorably discharged, he settled in Ankeny, Iowa where he began working for Quarry Supply. He later purchased the business along with Capital City Belting and operated them in Des Moines, Iowa, Rochelle, Illinois and Springfield, Missouri for over twenty years. After selling the business, he worked for Horton Supply until his retirement in 2014. He moved to the Lake of the Ozarks where he enjoyed boating, jet skiing, golfing and spending time with friends.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri. He was a proud 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus - Mary Mother of the Church Council #10381. Tom was a member of the Zack Wheat American Legion Post #624 in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5923 in Camdenton, Missouri, Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 in Laurie, Missouri and The Iowa Club at the Lake of the Ozarks. He served as a director of the Trinity Pointe Condo Association.

Survivors include his sons, Thomas Costello, Jr. of Hillsboro, Missouri and Patrick Costello of Festus, Missouri; four grandchildren, Kiersten Bloesser, Alyssa Costello, Vanessa Costello and Dylan Costello; three brothers, Jim Costello of Edmond, West Virginia, Mike Costello and wife Elaine of Waterloo, Iowa and John Costello and wife Susan of Marietta, Georgia; a sister, Barb Luethje and husband Dennis of Gladbrook, Iowa; his former spouse and mother of his children, Nancy (Miller) Costello of Hillsboro, Missouri; his friend and companion, Kathy Matteo of Eldon, Missouri and a host of other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steven Costello. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Laurie, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m.,Monday at the church. All are welcomed to attend a luncheon following the service in the church hall. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center, Iowa. A time for family and friends to gather will follow the service at Spanky’s Restaurant in Gladbrook where a meal will be served. Memorial donations may be made to The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, 176 Marian Drive, Laurie, MO 65037. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.