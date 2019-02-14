A thinking, innocent person is confident that any investigation will exonerate him even if others in his orbit are indicted.

Did you ever stop to think and forgot to start again? We’ve all been there. For Mr. Trump it is a realm of existence. Sometime in his life he stopped to think and has never really started up again. His incessant verbosity condemning the plethora of investigations targeting him, his family, political associates and business indicates that he is not thinking. If he was thinking—and he knew he was innocent—he wouldn’t worry about but support the investigations. Instead, he attempts to blackmail a co-equal branch of government in order to stop the investigations. He threatens to forgo—as if he was ever part of—his obligation to join other branches in governing “for the people”.

A thinking, innocent person is confident that any investigation will exonerate him even if others in his orbit are indicted. A person consumed by guilt constructs a conspiracy so he may bully, threaten, blackmail, any committee, individual or valid branch of government to diminish—if not hide—the truth. He attempts to control revealed truth by appointing “yes men” to intercept evidentiary reports. He hires 26 lawyers to find ways to use Executive Privilege to restrict dissemination of said truth.

An innocent man would not be affected by the investigations. An innocent man—as with previous presidents—would set about the tasks the Electoral College—not a majority of voters—entrusted him with. Instead, he refuses to do his part in governing the nation. The limited amount of legislative proposals offered in the State of the Union address lacked substance and direction. The next day he confessed that he does not know Rep. Adam Shiff yet in the next breath calls him a “political hack”. Trump spends more time in his private rooms watching FOX news—oops! I mean FOX propaganda—and tweeting venomous accusations. He ignores careful analysis by representatives of the intelligence community. He offers a lethargic legislative response to real national emergencies.

Such incoherent conduct served him well in his real estate ventures which denied workers a pay check and contractors their profits. He knew that they could not afford the legal fees to sue him.

Carrying this corrupt acumen into the Oval Office is not consistent with the integrity he has pledged to uphold when he took the oath of office. In this situation the cost of investigating his conduct will be paid for by the taxpayers. He comfortably moved from bilking workers and contractors to bilking taxpayers. Thinking minds cannot afford to be comfortable. Constitutionally dictated investigations protect us from threats to our national security.

Ms. Stacy Adams of Georgia in response to the SOTU said it all: “So even as I am very disappointed by the president’s approach to our problems, I still don’t want him to fail. But we need him to tell the truth, and to respect his duties and respect the extraordinary diversity that defines America.”

It's time to start thinking again Mr. Trump. When one thinks before one speaks the truth prevails.

-Rev. Ira S. Williams, Gravois Mills