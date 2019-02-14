Raymond Louis Reker, age 87, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born June 21, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Clarence and Katherine Reker.

Bud was raised in the St. Louis, Missouri area. He worked as a Supervisor for the St. Louis County Traffic Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

He was baptized into the Catholic Church. He had been a member of St. George Catholic Church in St. Louis and later at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri.

Survivors include a lifelong friend, Dean Weixelman and an adopted son, Raymond Smith both of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clarence Reker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Laurie, Missouri with celebrant’s Father John Schmitz and Father Dan Lueckenotte officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.