The Lake of the Ozarks has seen as many as 6,368 participants show up for the Crawl which was in 2013.

The Lake of the Ozarks Pub Crawl will be held at venues all over Osage Beach and Lake Ozark. Buses start at 4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16 and go to each stop throughout the night. Cost is $10 for a wristband for rides on the bus and entry into participating bars. Locations will be hosting music and offering specials.

The Executive Director of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, K.C. Cloke, said that this is the first year the Chamber is hosting the Pub Crawl. The Lake of the Ozarks has seen as many as 6,368 participants show up for the Crawl which was in 2013. Two years later, sleet and freezing rain brought the number of participants down to 3,800. “Most of the attendees that come from out of town buy their wristbands the day of the event,” Cloke said. She does not know how many people to expect this year, but, according to Cloke, the Chamber has had “phenomenal engagement” on their Pub Crawl social media platforms and their website.

Schedule: Arris Pizza, Casablanca, Chevy’s, Fat Polly’s, High Noon, Inn at Grand Glaize, JJ Twigs, Li’l Rizzo’s, Lucky’s, Mexicali Blues, SNAFUs on the Strip, Tirebiters, Tucker’s Shuckers, Vista Grande, Wicked Willie’s, Wobbly Boots

Wristband details:

•23 buses run from 4 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

•16 participating venues

•Pick up and drop off at participating hotels/motels

Pub Crawl rules:

•$10 event charge required

•No alcohol is permitted to enter or leave any event location

•Buses will make scheduled stops only

•Participants must be 21, possess a valid ID, and have a wristband to ride the buses

•Must have wristband to enter participating Pub Crawl stops

•Drink responsibly. Service will be denied to intoxicated individuals.

For more information, go to www.lakepubcrawl.com. The Pub Crawl Directors have released a statement. The Crawl will still be happening regardless of the conditions of the weather during the weekend.