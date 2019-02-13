Michael (Mick) Mullen, of Carlsbad, Calif., passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, at the age of 84, at Scripp’s Memorial Hospital La Jolla, CA, in the presence of his wife, Maryann, his son, John, his brother and sister-in-law, John and Jo Ann Mullen.

Michael (Mick) Mullen, of Carlsbad, Calif., passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, at the age of 84, at Scripp’s Memorial Hospital La Jolla, CA, in the presence of his wife, Maryann, his son, John, his brother and sister-in-law, John and Jo Ann Mullen. The cause of death was complications from pulmonary and cardiac diseases. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Carlsbad on Feb. 22 at 10:30, followed by internment at Miramar National Cemetery. Michael was born in Devils Lake, ND, on Jan. 29, 1935. The son of the late Edward James Mullen and Leona Marie (LeDuc) Mullen of Devils Lake. Michael attended St. Mary’s elementary school and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1953 following which he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving duty in Germany. He attended Notre Dame University and graduated from Creighton University. Michael was employed in sales by Patterson Dental Company, becoming Vice President of Patterson Dental Supply Inc, a New York Stock Exchange company, in charge of the Western States, with headquarters in New Port Beach, CA. Michael and Maryanne Angelus of Omaha, Neb., were married on Jan. 2, 1960, celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary last month. He resided with Maryanne in Carlsbad. Michael retired in 1994, and had fond memories, spending time on his boat (eventually becoming Commodore of his Yacht Club), golfing, reading and enjoying his life in beautiful Carlsbad with his children and grandchildren. Michael is survived by; his wife, Maryann; his children, Marcia Gonzalez and husband, Steven, Lisa Mullen and husband, Rick Daniel, John Mullen and wife, Marivi; five grandchildren, Dillon, Kathryn, and Kyle Gonzalez, and Nathan and Brendan Mullen; and eight nieces and nephews, Kathleen, Michael, Patrick, Timothy Puhr, Teresa Mawdsley, Sheila Weyland, Maureen Ball, and Daniel Mullen. Surviving siblings include; John Darrel Mullen and wife, Jo Ann of Carlsbad, Dorothy Marie Puhr of Danville, Ill., James Michael Mullen and wife, Rita of Jefferson City, MO, and Edward Joseph Mullen (Ted) of Easton, PA. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and sister, Elizabeth Jane; and his brother-in-law, Sgt. Edward R. Puhr. Condolences may be sent to Oceanside Mortuary, Oceanside, California ((760) 722-4264.)