Narcan is used nationwide by first responders and law enforcement to treat victims of drug overdoses.

Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen accepted the first reading suggesting a restriction on amplified music in bars and amending guidelines of the Lake Ozark Police Department’s training on and use of Narcan and approved an ordinance modifying the fee and deposit requirements of the City’s Special Event Application.

The board accepted the first reading of an ordinance restricting amplified music in bars. According to the ordinance, “No person having a license under this Chapter shall amplify any form of entertainment, including but not limited to live music or recorded music, before the hour of 7:00 a.m. nor after the hour of 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nor after the hour of 11:59 p.m. Friday through Saturday.” The ordinance defines the term “amplified” as “to enhance sound by means of any speaker, sound system or other device, electronic or otherwise, which is designed to increase the volume of any sound.”

City Administrator Dave Van Dee said, “I want to make sure people understand that you can have music inside; you just cannot have it outside. If there is a special event, the Board could grant an extension to that time for that event. We are just trying to balance between our business district and our residential.”

Alderman Vernon Jaycox said, “Sound travels about three times faster over water than it does over land. I live on Rudder Road and a lot of my neighbors can hear every sound just like it’s coming from their yard. So whatever we can do to help that situation would be appreciated for sure.”

Several bar owners from the Bagnell Dam Strip area attended the meeting, looking for clarification on what the ordinance meant.

“I manage Marty Byrde’s on the strip,” Kelly Kientzy said. “We have a jukebox inside with speakers outside. We also do live music on our patio. It seems to be a hot spot where people enjoy hanging out during the summer. We keep it pretty lively until 1 o’clock in the morning. For me, I just want to understand what is considered ‘amplified sound.’ Does that mean I have to turn the jukebox all the way off outside? Does that mean I can keep it up to a certain level? We’ve never had any noise violations or complaints at our bar as I am aware of. It’s just making sure we understand what we are and aren’t allowed to do.”

The board is expected to approve the final reading at their next meeting.

The board accepted the first reading of an ordinance amending the operational guidelines of the training on and use of Narcan.

According to the ordinance, “the Chief of Police has determined that the deployment of NARCAN and training for its administration and use by Department officers is in the best interest of the operations of the Department and the community.” The operational guidelines “govern the deployment, training and use of NARCAN to aid and assist any individual suffering from an apparent narcotic or opiate related overdose,” according to the ordinance.

“All officers shall be required to attend training to deploy naloxone (NARCAN) as administered by the Department’s NARCAN Training Officer through a state-approved curriculum provided by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS),” according to the operational guidelines. “All officers shall have training, pursuant to RSMO Section 190.255 on the recognition and response to a narcotic overdose and the administration/deployment of naloxone (NARCAN) to a person suffering from an apparent narcotic of opiate-related overdose.”

The board is also looking at changes to the fees for special events. accepted the first and second readings of an ordinance altering the fee and deposit requirements for the city’s Special Event Application.

According to the ordinance, the nonrefundable application fee is $250 for the first day of the event and $35 per day afterwards. The Board may or may not grant a waiver of the fee to a civic organization, but the said fee will be at least $125. “The City also requires,” according to the ordinance, “a refundable deposit of $1,000 which can be used to cover any expenses deemed necessary by the City, such as but not limited to, clean up after the event or excessive overtime incurred.”