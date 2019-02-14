Some of the highlights include next year's calendar, new services, and new courses.

At the February 11 meeting of the Board, members discussed news parents can use. Some of the highlights include next year’s calendar, new services, and new courses.

2019-2020 School Calendar

At its regularly scheduled Board meeting, Camdenton R-III adopted a school calendar for 2019-2020. Five versions were provided with the last one, Calendar E, adopted during a meeting when the Board could entertain public comment. Calendar E sets a start date of August 19 and gives families two full weeks for the holidays in December and January.

By Missouri statute, a school district must provide opportunities for public comment if a district will begin classes at least ten days before the first Monday in September (Labor Day). Camdenton, like most other districts, finds it necessary to set such a start date in order to allow extra instructional hours to make up for days lost to snow or other emergencies, parent-teacher conferences, holidays, and mandated professional development.

Spanish Interpreter Services Available and Pay Scale Established

Being proactive about changing demographics and populations, Camdenton established a pay scale for a Spanish interpreter to “… help [the District] to meet an immediate need by improving communication with … parents and students.”

New Courses in the International Baccalaureate program, Child Development, Health Care, and Cybersecurity Approved

Camdenton R-III’s Board considered requests for additional courses enabling students to study advanced math in the International Baccalaureate program and earn college credit through an additional course in the PLTW Biomedical Science program. Another PLTW course requested for students is Cybersecurity.

Finally, a practicum in child care will allow students to qualify for certification.

Personnel

Dr. Neal, Assistant Superintendent, reported to Board members that at this time, school populations do not warrant significant personnel changes.

Parents can expect schools to be staffed at levels similar to the 2018-2019 school year.

District Grades According to State Measures

Parents and patrons can take pride in the District’s scores for graduation rates, college and career readiness, and curriculum assessments. Overall, Camdenton earned a 97%, placing it among the higher achieving school systems.

The next regularly scheduled Board meeting is March 11 at the Board of Education building located on the same campus as LCTC and the middle school.