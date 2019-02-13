She has a career goal to teach history at the middle school level.

State Fair Community College student Danielle Wood has been named a recipient of the Gulstad Transfer Scholarship, which means she’s on her way to earning a bachelor’s degree through Central Methodist University’s College of Graduate and Extended Studies.

Wood, from Ulman, Mo., recently began studying at CMU’s Lake of the Ozarks location. She has a career goal to teach history at the middle school level. To reach her dream, she is majoring in middle school social studies, and has plans to eventually pursue a master’s degree.

Helping make it all possible is CMU’s Gulstad Transfer Scholarship, named after longtime CMU Provost Dr. Rita Gulstad. The scholarship is specifically designed for community college students who want to complete a four-year degree. It awards up to five $1,000 scholarships to students who transfer to CMU’s College of Graduate and Extended Studies. Wood is the recipient of $1,000 dispersed over two semesters.

Wood, a mother of four, said she was grateful for the opportunity to apply for the scholarship, and that it would help her and her family as she pays for classes, books, and other needed materials for upcoming courses.

“The Gulstad Transfer Scholarship is named to honor an outstanding CMU educator that has done so much to provide degree completion opportunities for community college students,” said CMU President Roger Drake. “It provides a pathway to a great education and a life well-lived for students who have earned an associate degree at a partner institution.”

For more information about CMU’s Gulstad Transfer Scholarship or bachelor degree completion programs, contact Dr. Jeff Koonce, site coordinator at CMU’s Lake of the Ozarks location, at jkoonce@centralmethodist.edu or 573-693-9011.