Lake Regional Health System welcomes Mary Whitman, FNP-BC, to Lake Regional Express Care – Osage Beach.

“Family Nurse Practitioner Mary Whitman has a long history of providing care at the lake, and we are pleased to have her at Lake Regional Express Care,” said Michael Burcham, vice president of Lake Regional Physician Practices. “Our Express Care clinics are great for people seeking same-day care, especially after hours and on weekends.”

Patients do not have to be established with Express Care to visit the clinic. As a result, Whitman does not have a history with most of her patients, so she pays close attention to see how she can best help them.

“Express Care patients usually come in for a specific reason,” she says. “But as I talk with them, sometimes I find other reasons for concern. So along with providing immediate care, I try to educate them and also encourage them to follow up with a primary care provider.”

A School of the Osage graduate, Whitman began her nursing career in 1985 as an ICU nurse at Lake Regional. Later, after a few years as a flight nurse for the University of Missouri, she served as Lake Regional’s trauma coordinator and led the efforts to establish a trauma center program at Lake Regional Emergency Department. These efforts resulted in the state designating Lake Regional Emergency Department a Trauma III Center.

“Being a part of the team that established the trauma center was very rewarding,” Whitman says. “Having a designated trauma center has saved lives and improved outcomes.”

Whitman earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri to become a family nurse practitioner in 1999. She spent seven years caring for patients in Lake Regional primary care clinics before moving to SSM Health for 13 years.

“I’m happy to be back with Lake Regional,” she said. “I like the close-knit community, and I like that I can give personal attention to each patient. I treat my patients the same way I treat my family.”

Whitman and her husband, Cash, have two adult children, both of whom also graduated from School of the Osage. In her free time, Whitman likes to boat and travel.

Lake Regional Express Care has locations in Eldon, Laurie, Lebanon and Osage Beach. Conditions treated include infections, allergies, cuts, sprains and other issues that need medical attention but do not require an emergency response. Patients may walk in or book an appointment online at lakeregional.com/ExpressCare.