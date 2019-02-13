This free event, held at Lake Regional Cancer Center, is an opportunity for the public to learn about exciting advances Lake Regional is making in cancer care.

Lake Regional Health System invites the community to a cancer services open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

This free event, held at Lake Regional Cancer Center, is an opportunity for the public to learn about exciting advances Lake Regional is making in cancer care.

“We invite the public to meet our new specialists, learn about our new equipment and technology, and interact with longtime members of our cancer team,” said Marcy Maxwell, R.N., director of Lake Regional Cancer Services. “We’re proud of the care we provide to our patients, and we think many people in our community will be surprised to learn how much we offer. We hope people come to this event and ask questions to understand why so many of our patients say they would not go anywhere else for their cancer care.”

Along with meeting members of the cancer team, attendees will enjoy refreshments and learn about:

· lung cancer screening

· breast services, including 3-D mammo

· urology services, including a hands-on demonstration of da Vinci X robotic surgeries

radiation therapy services

In addition, there will be free take-home colorectal cancer screening kits available to all and a drawing for a $50 Woods Supermarket gift card. More at lakeregional.com/CancerOpenHouse.

Lake Regional Cancer Center is located on the north side of the hospital campus at 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach.

Lake Regional Cancer Center offers a range of services to treat the whole person — not just the disease.

These services include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, nutrition therapy, palliative care, support groups, resource navigation and educational classes. Lake Regional Cancer Center treats many types of cancer, including bladder, breast, colon, lung, lymphoma and prostate cancers. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com/cancercare.