Janet Elizabeth (Bryan) Harger, of Sunrise Beach, was born October 9, 1943, and passed away February 4, 2019.

She was born in West Plains, Missouri, a daughter of the late Roland Bryan and Esther (Srock) Bryan. She had two sisters, Phyllis Gammon and Marilyn Hays and one brother, Richard Bryan.

Janet went to grade school in Hutton Valley, Missouri for two years, then moved to West Plains, Missouri. In 1959, she moved to California and finished high school in El Cajon.

Janet was married to Robert Harger in 1962 and they had three children, Troy, Robert and Krista. While living at the Lake of the Ozarks, Janet was very active in her church and community. She was a member of the Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach where she often held leadership roles in the Alter Guild, WELCA and the Kent Clown Ministry. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary in Sunrise Beach. Janet enjoyed spending time watching old movies, reading and crafting.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Harger; sons, Troy and Robert Harger; daughter, Krista Harger; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two sisters, Phyllis Gammon and Marilyn Hays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Bryan. A celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 16th, at the Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach with Reverend Carl R. Gauck officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kent Memorial Lutheran Church or to Breast Cancer Awareness. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.