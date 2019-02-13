Bobby Lee “Bob” Eidson was born on April 27, 1939 in Mack’s Creek, Mo to Fred and May (Coffey) Eidson. He died on February 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was the youngest of 6 children, and according to his mother, really gave them a run for their money. His daughter says that he continued to do that for the next 80 years.

On July 15, 1960 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joyce Keeney, in Tunas, Mo. After a brief time in Independence, they settled in Camdenton. In October of 1961, they welcomed their only child. His biggest joy in life was being promoted to Papa and then to great-Papa. His grandchildren adored him.

Bob worked for many years at Camelot Estates doing maintenance work. He retired in 2001. After retirement he loved to tinker with things, especially old tractors.

He lost Joyce in 2012, and he never quite recovered from his broken heart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Raymond and Jim, and his sisters Ferba Eidson, Velma Seaton and Thelma Leap. He is survived by his daughter Tammy of Springfield, Mo, granddaughters Whitney Wilson of Prairie Village, Ks and Ashley Hutsell of Republic, Mo, and great grandchildren August and Olive Wilson. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Sonny Keeney, Kenneth Keeney and Bill Keeney, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00 PM at Myetta Baptist Church, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.