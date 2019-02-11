Thomas Anthony "Tom" Wadas, age 83, of Macks Creek, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Tom was born June 10, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Estelle Wadas.

On April 23, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, Tom was united in marriage to Judith Lemmer. They shared over 55 years of marriage together at the time of Judith's death on December 14, 2015.

Tom was raised in the Chicago area and earned a degree in chemical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. He worked for the Chicago Housing Department for many years, before retiring to Macks Creek, where he and Judith enjoyed living the remainder of their years. Tom enjoyed gardening and was especially good at growing tomatoes. He enjoyed volunteering with the Lake Regional Health System Auxiliary for over 12 years, making many friends along the way, and loved watching his Chicago Bears. Tom was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Camdenton.

Tom is survived by his sons; Tim Wadas of Macks Creek, Missouri and Joseph Kim Wadas of Streamwood, Illinois; his sisters-in-law, Judy Wadas of Oaklawn, Illinois and Carole Lemmer of Osage Beach, Missouri; his brother-in-law, Bruce Lemmer of Macks Creek, Missouri; along with a niece and a nephew and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Estelle Wadas; his loving wife, Judith; and his brother James.

Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Camdenton, Missouri.

Inurnment will follow at Hedges Cemetery in Camdenton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.