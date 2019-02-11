Roberta Ruth Rice Woodall, age 81, of Macks Creek, Missouri, formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home.

Roberta was the daughter of Arthur James and Mary Alpha Davis Rice, born February 3, 1938 in Edgerton, Kansas at the family home.

On September 6, 1959 in Macks Creek, Missouri, Roberta was united in marriage to Leslie Lee Woodall. Together they shared 58 loving years together as husband and wife until his passing in January 2018.

Roberta graduated from Bethany Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 with a diploma as a Registered Nurse. She started her nursing career at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri while Leslie finished his degree.

After moving to Kansas City in the early 60's, Roberta and Leslie settled in the small community of Lake Tapawingo. They lived and raised their family there until they semi-retired in 1989. After the girls were all in school, she went back to work at the Medical Center of Independence in the mid 70's. She was an OB Nurse during her employment until semi-retirement. In 1989, Roberta and Leslie moved to Hawaii for a year where she continued to work as an OB Nurse. In 1990 they moved back to Macks Creek where she spent her remaining days. After moving to Macks Creek, Roberta went to work at Lake Regional Hospital, until retiring for good in the mid 90's, for a total of 36 years.

Roberta loved to quilt, sew, do crossword puzzles, camp and travel, until health issues kept her and Leslie from traveling and camping. While at Lake Tapawingo, Roberta was a member of the Lake Tapawingo Women's Club and Plaza Heights Baptist Church. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for all her girls. After moving to Macks Creek, she joined the Branch Homemakers Club which she enjoyed. She was a member of the Women in Ag program and loved going on trips with her Ag girls. She served many years on the Camden County Soil and Water Conservation Board. Roberta was an active member of First Baptist Church of Macks Creek.

Roberta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She had a large extended family she loved and many wonderful friends throughout her life. She loved and cherished her grandkids more than anything.

Roberta is survived by her children, Sheryl and Ed Gillmore of Taos, Missouri, Brenda and Gregg Mattoon of Grain Valley, Missouri and Joyce and Howard Syler of Salisbury, Missouri. Sister Emma Rice of Raytown, Missouri, brother Merwin and Ardyth Rice of Osawatomie, Kansas, sister-in-law Irene Rice of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, brother-in-law Clyde Morgan, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lynn and Becky Woodall of Springfield, Missouri. Grandchildren, Breylee and Cody Evers, Kylee Mattoon, Tyler and Katie Mattoon, Aly and Drew Dixon, Tiara Syler, Samuel Syler, Shane Gillmore and Dodge Syler. Great-grandchildren Zilphia Evers, Charleigh Evers, Colt Evers and Baby Dixon due in May.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Lee Woodall. Parents, Arthur James and Mary Alpha Davis Rice; Leslie's parents Onie and Mayme Woodall; brothers Ernest Rice, Richard Rice, James Rice, Arthur Lee Rice, and Eugene Rice. Sisters Ethel Morgan and Claira Hobbs. Sister-in-law Loretta Rice.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Macks Creek, Missouri.

Services will be Tuesday, February 12 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Macks Creek, Missouri.

Interment will follow at Stanton Chapel Cemetery in Macks Creek.

Memorial Donations are suggested to the Branch Homemaker's Club.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.