Advocates say a statewide tracking program is a key to dealing with the opioid crisis across the country.

City of Osage Beach officials plan to deliver a resolution approved by the board to the Missouri state legislature and the governor’s office to support an effort to implement a statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Missouri is the only state without a statewide drug tracking program. Advocates say a statewide tracking program is a key to dealing with the opioid crisis across the country. A statewide PDMP is one of Governor Mike Parson’s legislative priorities for the 2019 session. Previous efforts to pass a statewide program have failed. Bills have been introduced in the Missouri Senate and House.

Osage Beach joined the St. Louis County Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) in July 2018.

The Board of Aldermen passed the resolution urging support and passage for the Program Thurs., Feb. 7.

Board President Jeff Bethurem said, “when I brought this forward originally last year, we were the first in the Lake area to do it; no one else would do it. The hospital supported us; we’ve worked with them. We’ve worked with St. Louis to get it done.

“As soon as we did it, everyone else around us jumped on board. We have a problem with drugs in this area, and everybody knows it,” he said. “It’s one more thing we can stop. I think it’s important we send a message to Jeff City saying we support this so the other state representatives can see Mid-Missouri’s support. And other cities, I would hope, will follow this resolution, too, just because I think it sends a good message.”

According to the City Administrator, Jeana Woods, the current St. Louis County Program has 72 jurisdictions participating representing 84% of Missouri’s population as of Dec. 31, 2018. The Program also includes 13,000+ healthcare providers which represents 44% of all Missouri’s healthcare providers. The St. Louis County Program began in April 2017 with 14 jurisdictions.

Bethurem introduced the the board to the PDMP last year in an effort to take a step to deal with the opioid epidemic.

“Last year we had four people voting for it and two against it because two thought that it should be a state issue. The state is now trying to do it, so now I think this makes everybody happy.”

A state House bill about PDMP will have its third reading soon. Mayor John Olivarri said, “I have been following this. There is a House bill—House Bill 188. There will be a third reading on Monday or Tuesday. I did have a chance to talk with one of our state representatives. This was what they call perfected. It reached it’s second positive vote on the 7th voting 110 to 43.”

The board plans on going to the state legislators with the resolution, according to Mayor John Olivarri.

“If it comes forward positive on the third reading, we would like it on the second meeting and we will move on to the Senate. There are still a couple challenges there. I did ask our state representative—Representative (Rocky) Miller—what he thought about this and whether something like this would be beneficial. And he said, ‘Absolutely’,”Olivarri said.”The sooner we are able to get something like this to them, the better. We need to get this out to the citizens throughout the Lake area. We are serious about this. We would like to see the state do the same thing. Should this pass tonight and we do get it resolved and signed, I will send copies of it to not only our state legislators, but both our House and Senate.”

Alderman Gregory Massey voiced his support for the Program. He said, “we need to lead by example. I think this is a good leadership thing that the city is getting ready to do.”