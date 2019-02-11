Revisions to the city of Lake Ozark’s ordinance for liquor licenses could tighten up the restrictions for venues with outdoor entertainment.

On Tues., Feb. 12, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen agenda includes discussion of changes to city ordinances that would place restrictions on noise from entertainment venues that have a liquor license after specific times during the week and on weekends.

The change specifically addresses entertainment, including but not limited to live or recorded music and the amplification to “enhance sound by means of any speaker, sound system or other device, electronic or otherwise which is designed to increase the volume of any sound”.

Exceptions would include entertainment that is contained within an establishment and those operating under a special use permit.

On weeknights the restriction would be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. On weekends, the restriction would set the cutoff at 11:59 p.m..

According to city officials, the intent is to put a mechanism in place that will allow them to minimize the impact an entertainment venue has on the surrounding community and to proactively resolve this issue rather than let it potentially become a larger issue.

Van Dee said any establishment that any establishment that has the space on their property outside can have outdoor entertainment. Historically, the city has 2 to 6 establishments at any time during the summer that may have some type of outdoor entertainment.

“We have fielded a variety of complaints over the past couple of years and that is probably due to the improvements to sound amplifying equipment,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee said. “The complaints range from the level being too loud to the time of the night that they are allowed to operate.”

The board will meet at 6:00 p.m. at Lake Ozark City Hall.