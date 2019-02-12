The cost of delivering these child assists for the Idiots Club has been $287,641.

In a little over 4 ½ years, the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club has provided 15,045 child assists to children living in poverty. A child assist may be $250 worth of new clothes, $1,100 to eradicate bed bugs, a $165 Dual Credit Scholarship, a $40 basketball participation fee or $10 for two days of weekend Buddy Pack food. The cost of delivering these child assists for the Idiots Club has been $287,641.

“This fiscal year alone, beginning April 16, 2018, the Idiots Club has distributed 4,832 Child Assists and has spent $120,520.00 to provide these child assists,” said Denny Hiner, Idiots Club Co-founder.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club is a 501(c)3 charity, incorporated in 2014. The charity’s mission statement is: The Jesters of Goodwill dedicated to helping youth in-need in the Lake area.

Children in-need are those who qualify for the free and/or reduced school lunch program. This qualification means these children live below the federal poverty line.

Children’s needs come to the Idiots Club from professionals at Camdenton, Climax Springs, Eldon, Macks Creek, and School of the Osage schools and various social agencies. These professionals work directly with the children and are aware of their needs. The Idiots Club does not work directly with children or parents to maintain the confidentiality of the child.

According to Danna Hiner, co-founder, “The Idiots Club’s primary purpose is to improve the self-esteem of children living in poverty by providing basic needs such as clothing and food. Also, the charity helps improve their self-image by affording in-need children the opportunity to participate in school and community activities.”

“From the beginning when shopping, Denny and I explained to the retail store managers the purpose of the charity and about the children we were trying to aid. Then we asked if the managers would help stretch the charity’s dollars by giving the Idiots Club discounts on the items purchased for these children. Our shopper volunteers continue this process now,” she said.

“The Idiots Club’s retail partners contribute mightily to children in-need. Not only, do they provide discounts but some donate clothing and other items for kids. A great example is the recent $25,500 clothing donation from Levi’s. As a result of donations and the money spent, the Idiots Club has provided items and services with an actual retail value of $481,644,” Denny stated.

The following stores are Idiots Club business partners: Adidas, Aeropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, Cato, Gymboree, Justice, Kohls, Levi’s, OshKosh, Rue 21, Shoe Carnival, Skechers, The Children’s Place, The Gap, and XL Casual Male.

“We can’t do anything without the generous hearts of our members, volunteers, and donors!” If you’d like to help the Idiots Club mission, plan to attend the “Smokin’ with BP Willie 2019 Fundraising Kickoff” on April 27, 2019 at La Roca Club from 3:30-7 p.m.

More information is on the Idiots Club’s website, www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org, event page.

Email the Idiots Club at lotoidiotsclub@gmail.com. Also, like the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club Facebook page.