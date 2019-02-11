Officers found a deceased male body identified as Joshua Murray on a bed in the residence’s master bedroom.

Detectives uncover a love triangle turned deadly after discovering a deceased male body among the ashes of a house fire in Miller County.

Amy Murray, 41, of Iberia, was charged with a Class A felony of murder in the first degree, a felony of armed criminal action, a Class D felony of arson in the second degree and a Class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to the probable cause statement, someone reported a house fire to the Miller County Joint Communications Center on Dec. 11, 2018. The fire was at the home of Amy and Joshua Murray on Janice Drive in Miller County.

Officers found a deceased male body identified as Joshua Murray on a bed in the residence’s master bedroom. The fire damage was limited and contained to the master bedroom.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started on the bed where the body was located, according to the probable cause statement. The fire was determined to be arson and not be an accidental fire.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office at the University Hospital in Columbia concluded the cause of death “was likely Ethylene Glycol poisoning. The medical examiner concluded that Joshua was deceased prior to the fire occurring,” according to the probable cause statement. Ethylene Glycol is a colorless liquid used as an antifreeze.

Cell phone records revealed Murray was at the residence 30 minutes before the fire was reported.

She alleged, during the investigation, that she left the residence with her 11-year-old son and her two inside dogs to go to McDonald’s in Osage Beach. She alleged that “when she returned to the house it was full of smoke and that the bedroom was on fire and Joshua Murray was inside the bedroom. Amy said she could not go inside the residence because the smoke was too heavy,” according to the probable cause statement. Evidence showed that she went to McDonald’s the night before the fire started.

Investigators learned that Amy was employed as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Facility. While employed there she had a romantic relationship with an inmate at the facility. The probable cause statement does not disclose how long the relationship had been going on.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators listened to recorded phone conversations from the Department of Corrections between Amy and the inmate . She talked about “not wanting to be around her husband, Joshua, and wanting a divorce from him. Amy allegedly talked about her and the inmate now being able to get married because Joshua was deceased,” according to the probable cause statement.

Amy’s bond is $750,000 and she is to be supervised by GPS monitoring and dusk to dawn curfew and to be at her residence and to remain there.