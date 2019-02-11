Mrs. Asante does a great job of encouraging students to be excited about fitness for life.

Stacy Asante, physical education teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Asante does a great job of encouraging students to be excited about fitness for life. She has introduced data collection and analysis into the physical education class. Her students have been completing fitness stations and entering weekly data in the Chromebook, setting goals and attempting to reach the goals. The relationships she has developed, creates a safe and inviting environment for the students to thrive in. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.