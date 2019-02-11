Do not miss these three things to do this week around Lake of the Ozarks.

Square Dance Club

The Ozark Whirlers Square Dance Club of Eldon, MO is starting beginner lessons Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Fairground Building in Eldon, 8th & Aurora, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Blues Society Jam

The Lake of The Ozarks Blues Society will hold their monthly jam at The Fish Out of Water in Camdenton Feb. 12. The acoustic jam will start at 6 p.m. and The Blue Collar Kings will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Lake Pub Crawl

The Lake of the Ozarks Pub Crawl will be held at venues all over Osage Beach and Lake Ozark. Busses start Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. and go to each stop throughout the night. Cost is $10 for a wrist band for rides on the bus and entry into participating bars.