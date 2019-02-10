Miller County EMS transported Simon to Lake Regional Hospital.

A head on collision in Miller County left one driver with minor injuries Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Marierento Simon, 67, of Stockton, California, had minor injuries after an accident on Route Y one mile west of Route Z.

On Sat., Feb. 9 at 10:35 a.m. the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Simon was driving traveled in the wrong lane and struck the 2018 GMC Sierra David Akin, 45, of Columbia, Missouri, was driving head on. Miller County EMS transported Simon to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Outlander and Sierra had extensive damage.

The report indicated both drivers were wearing seat belts.