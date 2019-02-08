Missouri State Fire Marshall Investigator's and detectives of the Sheriff's Office determined the fire to be arson, originating inside the master bedroom of the residence.

Miller County woman behind bars with charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action after a body was discovered in a house fire.

On Dec. 11, 2018 the Miller County Joint Communications Center received a tip of a house fire at 9 Janice Drive in Iberia.

The body of Joshua Murray was located inside the residence. Missouri State Fire Marshall Investigator’s and detectives of the Sheriff’s Office determined the fire to be arson, originating inside the master bedroom of the residence. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that accelerant was used to start the fire. An autopsy was conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office at the University Hospital in Columbia. Boone County Medical Examiner concluded the Joshua Murray was deceased prior to the fire occurring further indicating the cause of death as poisoning. Detectives identified the suspect as Amy Murray, Joshua’s wife.

This was a joint investigation conducted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, Sarpy County Nebraska Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Digital Forensic Unit and the Violent Crimes Support Unit. Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey has charged Amy Murray with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Amy was taken into custody and is currently in custody at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.