On Thurs., Feb. 7 at 2:25 p.m. the 1998 Ford Ranger Lutjen was driving failed to stop at a stop sign and Lutjen attempted to turn right.

Two Versailles drivers were left with minor injuries as a result of an accident in Morgan County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, James Dore, 17, of Versailles, and James Lutjen, 18, of Versailles, had minor injuries after an accident on Route W at Marvin Cutoff Road.

On Thurs., Feb. 7 at 2:25 p.m. the 1998 Ford Ranger Lutjen was driving failed to stop at a stop sign and Lutjen attempted to turn right. The Ford began to skid and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side in the ditch.

Lutjen and Dore refused medical attention.

The Ford was totaled. The report indicated both passengers were not wearing seat belts.