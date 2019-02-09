“We will see 4000-4500 attendees at the show over the 2 days,” Creach said.

The Home, Business, and Lake Living EXPO is “the place to be” for the latest innovations, offerings, and ideas in the home building, landscaping and remodeling industries.

The EXPO, sponsored by the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, runs Fri. Feb. 22 through Sat. Feb. 23 at Lodge of the Four Seasons.

The EXPO is the largest event of its kind in the region.

Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Director Trish Creach said there will be more than 120 exhibitors at the show. “We will see 4000-4500 attendees at the show over the 2 days,” Creach said. “Last year we had attendees from 4 states and 54 Missouri cities. Our audience is primarily resident, second homeowners and retirees.”

There will be wall-to-wall displays and exhibits. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with experts and receive helpful “insiders” advice to turn your dream home into a reality.

Learn the latest trends in design, product offerings, and maintenance tips. See kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows and exterior products, and much more.

Discover the latest landscaping options and strategies. Local businesses will be on hand to discuss project needs.

All attendees can sign up at the chamber registration table to be entered into a drawing. Winners will receive a $500, $300 or $200 voucher to use for products and services from the vendors!

The Home, Business and Lake Living EXPO, was developed by the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, to showcase local businesses and services for lake area residents.

For more information contact the Camdenton Area Chamber by e-mail or call 1-800-769-1004.

Lodge of the Four Seasons

Friday, February 22, 2019 – 3 pm to 7 pm – includes Friday night social

Saturday, February 23, 2019 – 9 am to 5 pm

EXPO hours and Special Features...

EXPO 2019 held earlier in the year in February to get a jump start on the season.

Blue Light Special promotion for vendors during the show.

Food service for attendees and exhibitors provided by local civic club on Saturday.