Shaun R. Otto, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Shaun was born September 19, 1968 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the son of Robert and Virginia (Kalainoff) Otto.

On March 28, 1992 in Dubuque, Iowa, Shaun was united in marriage to Kari Carlson. They had shared over 26 years of marriage together at the time of his death.

For the past 15 years, Shaun co-owned and operated Otto Construction along with his brother Tony. Shaun was an avid outdoors enthusiast and loved hunting, fishing, scuba diving and traveling.

Shaun is survived by his wife Kari of Lake Ozark; his parents, Robert and Virginia Otto of Lake Ozark; his brother Tony Otto and wife, Jennifer, of Lake Ozark; and his paternal grandmother Ethel Otto, of Lake Ozark along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to Lake Regional Hospice.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Bagnall Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, Missouri.

The family will welcome friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations are suggested to MSA Coalition http://www.mutiplesystemstrophy.org

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.