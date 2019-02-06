While most area residents were gearing up for the big football game this weekend, westside folks were gathering at bars or pooling together to purchase Pay Per View MMA Bare Knuckle FC4. Not to be outshadowed by Super Bowl 53, hometown son Sam Shewmaker of Gravois Mills won a split decision in bare knuckle MMA fighting action Saturday in Cancun, Mexico.

Shewmaker fought live on Pay Per View Saturday February 2nd, 2019, taking on opponent Jaime Arévalo. Shewmaker controlled the action against Jaime Arevalo to earn a split decision (49-48, 47-48, 49-45) victory. Five rounds were all it took for Shoemaker to walk away the winner.

Following the fight, Shewmaker reported he is doing fine. “I have a swollen hand, not bad though, and I strained my right shoulder in the first round.” He says his opponent ran away most of the fight, but he moved good for a big guy. That’s not a problem for the 34 year old Gravois Mills native who spends plenty of time with his uncle/trainer in the gym. “We do a lot of cardio, sparring, mitt work, and bag work.”

Shewmaker began training when he was 17-years-old in his uncle’s gym in Gravois Mills.

On traveling to Mexico and fighting with the Bare Knuckle Fight Club (BKFC) Shewmaker said they are a good organization to work with. “They treat their fighters very well.”

Shewmaker competes in the 265-pound heavyweight division. The bare knuckle MMA fighter ended 2018 with a 2-1 record, losing a split decision in the championship finals. BKFC and Sam Shewmaker made their international debut with the BKFC 4 tournament in Cancun. His next fight will be June in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Shewmaker returns to the location of his smashing debut 18 second knockout win last year against MMA veteran Eric Prindle.