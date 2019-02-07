Geromini Concrete Paving was awarded the contract to repair the roadside along Route 5.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded a contract to repair multiple slides along Missouri Route 5 in Camden County.

Geromini Concrete Paving was awarded the contract to repair the roadside along Route 5 near the Pier 31 Road interchange after submitting the low bid of $812,384.

Work is expected to take place this summer. Prior to the commencement of the project, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visitwww.modot.org/modot-central-district.

Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.