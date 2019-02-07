Under adult entertainment, the license fee is higher, restrictions apply to hours and anyone under the age of 18 would have been banned.

After crossing the first hurdle to obtain a business license, a young entrepreneur hopes to use her talents to help others express themselves through her work.

Sara Hollandsworth, 21, of Brumley, set her sights on opening a tattoo and piercing shop in Eldon, but first had to work through the city to obtain a business license.

Initially, it looked like the permit would fall under an adult entertainment ordinance. Under adult entertainment, the license fee is higher, restrictions apply to hours and anyone under the age of 18 would have been banned. Working with the city officials, Hollandsworth was given approval for a regular business license while ordinances are being revised.

With the city’s approval and the necessary license from the Missouri Department of Health, Hollandsworth has successfully managed to open the first business of it’s kind in Eldon.

Although once considered to be the mark of those who chose to live life more on the edge, tattoos have gone mainstream. Men and women, professionals and all economic classes view tattoos as art, a way to express themselves. Tattoos and piercings have become more common place.

An artist at heart, Hollandsworth said she is excited to share her art with others. Being a graduate of Eldon High School and having lived there most of her life, it seemed the perfect location for the Nauti Tattoo.

She attended World’s Only Tattoo School in Shreveport, Louisiana. She picked that particular school because she felt they offered the best course in piercings.

Hollandsworth and her partner, ArtMan Virgil offer the services found in a typical tattoo and piercing shop.

Located on Highway 52, the shop resembles a brightly decorated office. All work is done in a private booth with just the artist and the client, for maximum privacy and sanitation. It’s important that clients feel comfortable, she said.

Body art, Hollandsworth said, helps people feel better about themselves. As someone who has experienced self-esteem and insecurity issues in the past, she said it’s important to her to help clients feel better about themselves, especially young people.

“If you work hard, dreams can be achieved,” she said.