The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad traveled to Bolivar on Feb 1-2, 2019 for the Bolivar Invitational tournament. Several students earned success, propelling the team to an overall place of 3rd out of 13 schools. “We felt pretty good about the overall placing since we were hitting some solid schools. Currently, out of over 3,000 National Speech and Debate Association schools in the nation, Central is ranked 1st and Willard is 43rd,” stated head coach Tom Martin.
Camdenton 3rd overall
Finalists
Hannah Rogers - 3rd Lincoln-Douglas Debate, 4th Original Oratory, 4th Informative Speaking
Jacob Curley - 1st United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Philip Kurle - 4th United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Jack Garagnani - 4th International Extemporaneous Speaking
Aiden Risner/Tommy Garagnani - 4th Policy Debate
Celia Fletcher/Dylan Frey - 4th Policy Debate
Alexia Jones - 4th Storytelling
Dylan Frey - 6th United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Reily Dilks - 6th International Extemporaneous Speaking
Individual Events Semi-Finalists (top 12)
Simon Miller-International Extemporaneous Speaking
Tommy Garagnani-United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Alexia Jones-Original Oratory
Celia Fletcher-Student Congress