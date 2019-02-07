“We felt pretty good about the overall placing since we were hitting some solid schools,” stated head coach Tom Martin.

The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad traveled to Bolivar on Feb 1-2, 2019 for the Bolivar Invitational tournament. Several students earned success, propelling the team to an overall place of 3rd out of 13 schools. “We felt pretty good about the overall placing since we were hitting some solid schools. Currently, out of over 3,000 National Speech and Debate Association schools in the nation, Central is ranked 1st and Willard is 43rd,” stated head coach Tom Martin.

Camdenton 3rd overall

Finalists

Hannah Rogers - 3rd Lincoln-Douglas Debate, 4th Original Oratory, 4th Informative Speaking

Jacob Curley - 1st United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Philip Kurle - 4th United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Jack Garagnani - 4th International Extemporaneous Speaking

Aiden Risner/Tommy Garagnani - 4th Policy Debate

Celia Fletcher/Dylan Frey - 4th Policy Debate

Alexia Jones - 4th Storytelling

Dylan Frey - 6th United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Reily Dilks - 6th International Extemporaneous Speaking

Individual Events Semi-Finalists (top 12)

Simon Miller-International Extemporaneous Speaking

Tommy Garagnani-United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Alexia Jones-Original Oratory

Celia Fletcher-Student Congress