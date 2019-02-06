The crash occurred when the 2010 Toyota Corolla Doudy was driving traveled too fast for the rainy conditions.

A Camden County accident left one individual with minor injuries Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Katie Doudy, 23, of Springfield, Missouri, had minor injuries after an accident on Missouri 5 south of US 54.

On Tues., Feb. 5 at 10:19 p.m. the crash occurred when the 2010 Toyota Corolla Doudy was driving traveled too fast for the rainy conditions. The Toyota struck a guardrail. EMS transported Doudy to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Toyota had moderate damage. The report indicated Doudy was wearing a seat belt.