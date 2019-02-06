A female called the Morgan County E-911 Thurs., Jan. 31, 2019 to report a child with burns on his hands and face, reporting there was no skin left on the child's fingers.

A Morgan County man is behind bars on a $250,000 bond on charges of child abuse and neglect following a similar charge in Miller County in 2018. The victim’s mother and a third individual were also arrested.

Troy Wyche, 25, of Barnett, was charged with a Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child-serious emotional or physical injury and two counts of a Class D felony of abuse or neglect of a child.

Skylar Duhn, 22, of Barnett, was charged with a Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child-serious emotional or physical injury and a Class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk in the first degree.

Rebecca Coerver, 49, of Stover, was charged with a Class E felony of hindering the prosecution of a felony. Coerver is Wyche’s mother.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from Morgan County, a female called the Morgan County E-911 Thurs., Jan. 31, 2019 to report a child with burns on his hands and face, reporting there was no skin left on the child’s fingers. The caller alleged that the child’s mother, Skylar Duhn, had an active case with the Division of Family Services. She identified the residence as being on Highway W outside of Versailles. According to the probable cause statement, the caller had been at the victim’s home but left because she became uncomfortable with the situation.

Morgan County deputies made contact with Duhn when they arrived at the residence. The deputies found a small boy with “obvious burns and bruises on his face and left hand” on the couch, according to the probable cause statement. A deputy requested an ambulance. The victim was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

A deputy asked Duhn what happened to the boy. Duhn identified the boy as her two-year-old son and alleged that he fell into a space heater while she was at work Tues., Jan. 29.

The reporting officer who wrote the probable cause statement noted a six-month-old female child in a walker in the living room upon arriving at the residence. Duhn claimed that when she came home from work Wednesday morning, she found burn marks on the two-year-old. Duhn showed the officer a black space heater unplugged in the living room.

An officer asked Duhn who her boyfriend was and she identified him as Troy Wyche. Duhn alleged that Wyche left before officers arrived because, according to the probable cause statement, “he was scared to go back to prison.” Duhn stated Wyche had been accused of child abuse in the past.

An ambulance arrived at the residence and took Duhn and the boy to an area hospital. Two deputies stayed at the residence with the six-month-old and another juvenile child age 18 months old. A detective went to the hospital to bring Duhn to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

According to the probable cause statement, the detective conducted a post Miranda interview with Duhn once they arrived at the sheriff’s office. Duhn alleged that Thurs., Jan. 24 she received a text message from Wyche stating the boy “got into the refrigerator and got salsa all over.” Duhn found the boy’s eyes swollen shut when she came home from work that day. She believed that the boy had an allergic reaction to the salsa.

According to the probable cause statement, Duhn said the next day Wyche called her and said that the boy “had pulled the TV and TV stand over on himself.” Duhn stated she found bruising on various parts of the boy’s body soon after this incident. Duhn alleged that when she came home from work Tues., Jan. 29, the boy was on the couch with a large burn on his left hand. Wyche said he was asleep and was unaware of the injury, according to the probable cause statement.

Duhn later told the detective that she knew the boy needed to see a doctor, but was afraid she would go to jail and lose her kids. Duhn admitted to knowing Wyche had a no contact order on his bond in the criminal case regarding child abuse in Miller County.

Case.net confirms Wyche has a no contact with the victim order. He was charged in March 2018 with a Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child-serious emotional or physical injury.

Duhn told the investigator that Wyche broke the boy’s skull in March 2018. Duhn said the Department of Family Services had opened an investigation followed by services in her home. Duhn admitted to hiding her relationship with Wyche from the Department of Family Services worker. Duhn alleged that services through DFS ended in October or November 2018 and she began having Wyche watch her kids while she worked nights in January 2019. Duhn said, according to the probable cause statement, that she was aware that DFS did not want her children around Wyche.

An officer spoke with the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the hospital and learned that the boy suffered from third degree burns on both sides of his left hand. He was also informed that the boy had cuts, lacerations and a rash on his upper eyelids, forehead and face. The boy also had bruising on his body.

The probable cause statement referred to the probable cause statement from the case in Miller County: “It is further stated in the probable cause statement that Troy admitted to striking the boy for being frustrated with his actions and the assault occurred for 45 minutes.” The Lake Sun confirmed from the Miller County probable cause statement that Wyche hit the boy out of frustration and the boy had a skull fracture.

A deputy later allegedly identified Wyche at the Walmart in Versailles. Video surveillance showed Wyche entering Walmart. A video later revealed Wyche leaving with clothes draped over his arm and that he did not pay for the merchandise. Video surveillance showed Wyche getting into a white Ford SUV.

The Ford was later found in Stover when two deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The deputies noticed clothes hangers used at Walmart in the rear of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Rebecca Coerver, Wyche’s mother. Coerver was taken to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed.

Coerver told officers that Wyche called her on Thurs., Jan. 31, 2019. Coerver alleged that Wyche needed to see his attorney in Osage Beach.

Coerver said that Duhn brought the boy to her residence in Stover on the previous morning and that, according to the probable cause statement, the boy “had a badly burned hand at that time.” Coerver allegedly told Duhn to take the boy to the hospital. “Coerver stated that she did think that ‘something was up’ when she picked up Troy Wyche due to the injury to the boy and Wyche’s previous investigation for child abuse,” according to the probable cause statement. “Coerver eventually stated that it was up to Skylar Duhn to seek medical attention for the boy, and not her,” which is why she did not call 911.

Duhn could face five to 15 years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child charge. She could also face up to seven years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections, one year imprisonment in the county jail or other authorized penal institution, a fine of up to $10,000, or both imprisonment and a fine for for the class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child charge. Her bond is $125,000, 10% cash or surety.

Wyche could face five to 15 years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child charge. He will not be eligible for probation or parole until he has served at least five years of his sentence. Wyche could also face up to seven years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections, imprisonment of up to a year in the county jail or other authorized penal institution, a fine of up to $10,000, or both imprisonment and a fine for each of the Class D felony of abuse or neglect of a child charges. Wyche will not be eligible for probation, parole or conditional release until he has served at least a year of his sentence. His bond is $250,000, 10% cash or surety.

Coerver could could face up to four years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections, imprisonment of up to one year in the county jail or other authorized penal institution, a fine of up to $10,000, or both imprisonment and a fine for the Class E felony of hindering the prosecution of a felony charge. Her bond is $2,500, 10% cash or surety. The bond was paid in full Mon., Feb. 4, 2019.